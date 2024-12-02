FirstBank provides Apple Pay payment services for customers

Apple Pay is currently accepted at more than 700,000 businesses and retailers nationwide. Through fingerprint sensor technology available on iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Apple Watch, iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3, customers will be able to complete credit and debit card transactions without revealing their card information. This ensures that merchants will never have access to a customer’s credit or debit card number.

Customers can add their FirstBank debit or credit card by going to settings on their Apple device, opening “Passbook & Apple Pay” and then selecting “Add Credit or Debit Card.” After their debit or credit card information is added, customers can hold their finger on the phone’s Touch ID scan—near the vendor’s contactless reader—to make a purchase.

In addition to Apple Pay, FirstBank provides a mobile banking app that enables customers to complete most bank transactions from their smartphone, including mobile check capture through which customers can take a mobile photo of the check, enter the dollar value and have the funds deposited directly into their account; FirstGlance, through which customers can see a quick summary of their account information without having to login. FirstGlance also reminds customers of upcoming bills; mobile photo bill pay which allows customers to add a new payee or pay a bill by taking a picture of their invoice; and person-to-person (P2P) transfers, where customers are able send or receive payments to friends and family by using a cell phone number or email address.

The application also allows customers to view transaction history, view check and deposit images, transfer money, find ATM and branch locations and view frequently asked questions.