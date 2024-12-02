First West Yorkshire buses to provide mobile payment option

Earlier in 2014, First West Yorkshire introduced a mobile ticketing service that allowed customers to use their mobile phones as bus tickets.

Customers are set to be able to pay for their mTickets using the mobile payment app, Barclays Pingit. To use the mTicketing service, customers should download ‘First Bus Mobile Tickets app,’ which is free on the App Store and Google Play. They must then register, select the ticket they want and navigate the payment system. Once the payment section is finished, bus ticket is stored in a ‘virtual wallet’.

Customers can activate the ticket when required and must show the driver their ticket on their mobile phone screen when boarding.