First UK Bus launches Corethrees bus m-ticketing service

The ‘First Bus mobile tickets’ app enables First customers to purchase bus tickets whilst on the move. Once purchased, m-tickets are downloaded to passengers’ smartphone devices ready for inspection when boarding.

The First m-ticketing solution is set to be rolled out during 2014 across its UK bus operations with First Aberdeen and First Worcester already offering customers this payment option.

The m-ticketing solution is available on both iOS and Android smartphones with Corethree’s Core Engine technology platform hosting the service.

Corethree is a technology company and UK market providers of mobile ticketing solutions for the transport industry. Other Corethree transport partnerships include Go Ahead, the Transdev transport group, Rotala, Lothian Buses and Cardiff City Transport Services.

In November 2013, transport operator Transdev has launched a mobile ticketing payments solution for UK customers in partnership with Corethree and Barclays Pingit ‘mobile checkout’ solution.