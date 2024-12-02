First round of fines under GDPR expected by the end of 2018

The European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) allows consumers to better control their personal data and give regulators the power to impose fines of up to 4% of global revenue or EUR 20 million (USD 23 million), whichever is higher, for violations. Data controllers, which could include social networks, search engines and online retailers, collect and process personal data while a data processor only processes the data on behalf of the controllers.

So far, France and Italy alone have reported a 53% jump in complaints since 2017. Besides the fines, the regulators decide also on admonishing the controllers, and could impose preliminary or temporary bans, or give involved companies an ultimatum. The sanctions will be imposed in many EU countries and will hit many companies and public administrations, according to Reuters.

Fines are levied by national privacy regulators in the various EU member states and could be imposed on any company that operates within Europe, no matter where it is headquartered.