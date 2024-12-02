Finastra announces that First Pacific Bank has selected Finastra Payments To Go to augment its payments infrastructure. The cloud-based, SaaS payments hub solution will help the bank to deliver FedNow send and receive services 24/7, support ISO 20022 compliance, and enable its projected growth.

As part of Finastra’s commitment to Open Finance, Payments To Go offers seamless connectivity to other software providers, fintechs, and financial institutions, giving banks the flexibility needed to deploy modern and agile payment solutions quickly and efficiently.











Payments To Go on Microsoft Azure for instant FedNow service

Deployed on Microsoft Azure cloud, Payments To Go provides the bank with the agility needed to offer new and innovative payments rails, including FedNow Service. As one of the first software providers in the industry to complete certification for the FedNow Service and ISO 20022 compliance, Finastra is well-positioned to provide financial institutions with the ability to deliver instant payment services around the clock, with more than 200 customers across the US able to launch FedNow Service through its solutions.

In a comment officials from First Pacific Bank said their selection of Payments To Go was driven by the need for a robust instant payments platform that supports their growth and innovation plans, particularly as they expand their commercial business. With Finastra, their customers will benefit from additional payment offerings, enabling better cash flow and financial management. The modernity and scalability of Payments To Go, along with its seamless integration with their existing vendors, make it a suitable solution.

In a reply, representatives from Finastra said their Payments-as-a-Service solution provides First Pacific Bank with a modern infrastructure that enables scalability and an enhanced customer experience. They’re happy that the bank selected them to not just prepare them for regulatory and compliance requirements, but to support the team as they meet the moment to unlock new opportunities in payments innovation.