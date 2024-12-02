First National Bank to provide Apple Pay

Apple Pay is set to enable customers to make mobile payments with their First National Bank debit card. The new service adds enhanced payments technology to the Banks online and mobile banking options.

Apple Pay enables users to make purchases with the touch of a finger at a number of stores. Each card added to Apple Pay is assigned a unique, encrypted Device Account Number, so actual credit or debit card numbers are never shared with merchants or transmitted with payments.

First National Bank customers already have access to a mobile banking app, F.N.B. Direct, which allows customers to pay bills and to deposit checks by taking pictures using the smartphone camera. F.N.B. Direct and Apple Pay complement First National Banks online banking platform, which includes a budget center as well as a number of other banking functions.

Apple Pay works with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus or Apple Watch in stores accepting contactless payments. Purchases can be made within participating apps on iPhone 6, iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3.

In recent news, Apple has unveiled that it is heading for Canada with its Apple Pay payments service with launch scheduled for early 2015.