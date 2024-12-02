First JCB card in Mongolia introduced by State Bank of Mongolia

Via the deal, the people of Mongolia will be able to enjoy JCBs global merchant network with about 29 million acceptance locations. Mongolia is the 20th country where the JCB card is issued.

Kimihisa Imada, Deputy President of JCBI, stated that the partnership with State Bank offers JCBI the opportunity to launch the JCB brand in Mongolia. D. Batsaikhan, CEO of State Bank said that the banks aim is to provide services to the tourist and travelers on business from Japan and Mongolia and also for the Mongolian people who are living and studying in Japan.