First Hawaiian Bank, Planet Payment launch global payment system

As per the agreement, the two companies will launch a new system that accepts multiple, international currencies at The Westin Resort Guam.

The system, dubbed MICROS Payment Gateway, delivers a managed payment solution for hotels and restaurants using property management and point-of-sale systems. Integrated in the system is Planet Payment’s Pay in Your Currency service, which offers international guests the choice to pay for their stay at the Westin Guam in their own currency.

Once a customer’s card payment is approved, the receipt will show the total in both the retailer’s and the customer’s currency. The customer can make a decision on how he or she would like to be charged.

According to the Guam Visitors Bureau, 2013 was Guam’s fourth best year for tourism in its history, with more than 70% of them originating from outside of the US.

Planet Payment is a provider of international payment processing and multi-currency processing services. The company’s point-of-sale and ecommerce services help merchants sell goods and services to consumers, and together with the ATM services are integrated within the payment card transaction flow, enabling acquiring customers, their merchants and consumers to shop, pay, transact and reconcile payment transactions in multiple currencies, geographies and channels.