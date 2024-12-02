First Global signs mobile payments deal with Hidase Telecom

The mobile payment solution will complement Hidases existing distribution network and enable Hidases current 20 million plus users to top up mobile phones without having to purchase minutes at storefronts.

First Global will also be working closely with Hidase Telecom to deploy an ecosystem which will enable the Hidase customer base to perform a variety of other transactions such as bill payment, local peer-to-peer money transfers, travel (airline, hotel, bus, and taxi) and to receive remittances from overseas.