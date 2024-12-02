First Global, ImpalaPay sign agreement for mobile wallet deployment

Kenya-based payments company ImpalaPay and First Global have partnered to white label the First Global mobile wallet and cross-border compliance platforms for a fintech ecosystem and marketplace with domestic and cross-border payment and remittance services in 19 countries across Africa.

Founded under Cashswift global, ImpalaPay supports mobile money global payments and m-commerce industry providers via its propriety exchange platform hub and the unified payment and messaging system.

First Global is an international financial services technology company. The Companys two main lines of business are mobile payments and cross border payments. First Globals proprietary edge technology enables the convergence of compliant domestic and cross-border payments, shopping, P2P, B2C and B2B payments.