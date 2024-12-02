First Global Data rolls out mobile payments service in India

PayQwik is a one stop mobile payment service available across India. Through integrations with approximately 50 banks, cash card, debit and credit card networks, net banking and other mobile wallets, customers are able to load money into their PayQwik mobile wallet.

Customers are then able to make purchases, pay bills, top up mobile phones and purchase coupons at up to 60,000 merchants and 12 telecom companies across India. The PayQwik mobile payment service also enables customers to send money to any mobile number across India, and to generate and redeem loyalty points. PayQwik also enables customers to move money from their bank account to their PayQwik mobile wallet and vice versa.

In this first phase deployment of the PayQwik mobile wallet in India, around 500 products from an online shopping store in India have been embedded into the PayQwik mobile wallet. This provides our customers with a one stop shopping experience. Over time, additional products from more vendors will be available on the PayQwik mobile wallet.

PayQwik is available for download in the Google Play Store and will be available for iOS devices in the near future.

First Global Data is an international financial services technology company operating in the payments sector. First Globals services are designed primarily for the domestic and international unbanked and under banked markets. Their two main lines of business are mobile payments and international money transfers. First Globals technology core enables mobile and online: payments, money transfers, shopping and peer-to-peer services.