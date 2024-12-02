First European Bitcoin centre to open in France

La Maison du Bitcoin is a centre of entrepreneurs and Bitcoin enthusiasts like Thomas France (co-founder) and Eric Larchevêque (CEO and co-founder), who previously founded the price comparison and shopping app Prixing. In the vicinity of La Maison, there will be a Lamassu bitcoin ATM. There will even be scrypt GPU and Bitcoin ASIC mining rigs in operation.

In April 2014, the French retail chain, Monoprix, announced plans to start accepting Bitcoin payments on its merchant website in the near future.

