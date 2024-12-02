First Direct rolls out service for P2P payments within apps in the UK

Fdpay is built in partnership with fintech company PayKey, which enables banks to offer customers access to financial services from within mobile apps. Thus, customers can use the in-app PayKey technology to tap a payment icon on the phone’s keyboard within a conversation and manage a payment.

Moreover, the person receiving the fdpay payment does not need to be a First Direct customer. However, senders and recipients have to be registered to use Paym.

The fdpay service is available in WhatsApp, Messenger, or other messaging apps where the phone’s keyboard is used. Immediate payments up to GBP 350 a day are possible.