First Data unveils Authorization Optimization solution for merchants

The new solution applies intelligent transaction tools, including a rules engine and data science, helping merchants increase authorisation rates for card-on-file transactions by as much as 10%.

Authorization Optimization is designed for businesses with high volumes of digital payments. Examples include the burgeoning subscription economy, which relies heavily on recurring payments, and businesses like ride-sharing platforms that depend on customer-initiated digital transactions via stored payment information.

First Data’s Authorization Optimization solution is powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and a team of data scientists. It enables merchants to conduct their own analytics – in a single dashboard – on a variety of data types. This includes card volume, authorisation and decline rates, card types, geography, customer demographics, repeat customer data, and average ticket size, amongst others.

