First Data to streamline cross-border ecommerce

The solution helps merchants manage varying online payment methods through a single interface, using a single collection model. Local Payments facilitates numerous payment methods, including real-time online banking, direct debit, cash/voucher payments, payment wallets, payout schemes, and so on.

The introduction of Local Payments is a part of the company’s ecommerce portfolio, as well as the recently-announced Global PFAC Program for payment facilitators and the fraud detection solution (Fraud Detect).

First Data provides electronic commerce and payment solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers.