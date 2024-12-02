First Data to power mobile and ecommerce payments for AccorHotels

The AccorHotels Group is a French-based multinational hotel chain and a pioneer in digital technology. The group operates more than 4,200 hotels, resorts and residences and more than 10,000 private residences worldwide.

As part of the deal, First Data will power payments for AccorHotels for in-store, online, and mobile transactions. This includes facilitating transactions for AccorHotels’ online booking tool that enables customers to quickly and easily make and pay for reservations online.

First Data will also provide a Nexo central acceptance platform for AccorHotels, based on the new Nexo standard protocols. Nexo standards enable fast and borderless payments acceptance by standardising the exchange of payment acceptance data between merchants, acquirers, and payment service providers in the EMEA region.

