First Data to acquire mobile gift card platform Gyft

Founded in January 2012, Gyft provides a gift card platform for consumers and retailers that enables customers to upload, buy, send and redeem gift cards from their mobile devices. Gyft is integrated with Facebook so users can send gift cards to their friends around special events.

First Data enables payment transactions for merchants, financial institutions and their customers, whether the choice of payment is by debit or credit card, gift card, cheque or mobile phone.

In recent news, First Data and CrossPay Services, a boutique payment service provider, have joined forces to provide payments solutions to the gambling industry.