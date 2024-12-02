First Data teams up with Wipro for payment solutions support

Under the agreement, Wipro will be a systems implementation provider, offering installation, implementation, BAU support, development and testing services to the VisionPLUS and AccessPLUS solutions.

VisionPLUS is a payment processing solution for financial institutions that enables the issuance and processing of credit, debit, commercial and prepaid cards, as well as consumer loans, loyalty and merchant accounts on a single platform.

AccessPLUS, offered with VisionPLUS, is a suite of business process management solutions that drives operational staff efficiency in servicing customers and supports portfolio parameter management.

First Data enables payment transactions for merchants, financial institutions and their customers, whether the choice of payment is by debit or credit card, gift card, check or mobile phone.