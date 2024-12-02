First Data teams up with Attra for Developer License Program

As per the agreement, Attra will be a system integration partner to First Data internationally and will provide installation, implementation, portfolio migrations, business-as-usual support, development and testing services for the VisionPLUS and AccessPLUS payment processing solutions.

VisionPLUS, is a payment processing solution for financial institutions that enables the issuance and processing of credit, debit, commercial and prepaid cards, as well consumer loans, loyalty and merchant accounts on a single platform.

First Data enables payment transactions for merchants, financial institutions and their customers, whether the choice of payment is by debit or credit card, gift card, check or mobile phone.

Attra has its headquarters in Australia and global service delivery centers in Australia, India and Dubai. The company provides a range of IT services including consultancy, application management, independent testing, portfolio migration, production support and application integration.

In recent news, First Data and financial institution International Bank of Commerce (IBC), have extended their agreement for merchant services and payment solutions.

