First Data supports Apple Pay for online payments solutions

As per the agreement, financial institutions participating in Apple Pay will be able to create tokens and provision credit cards on the Apple Pay service via First Data.

First Data financial services sector partners Wells Fargo and Bank of America Merchant Services are among the first financial institutions to offer Apple Pay, while a number of First Data merchant partners are among those now accepting the payment service.

First Data is a global technology provider in the financial services industry, with 24,000 employee-owners and operations in 35 countries. Presently, businesses in nearly 70 countries use First Data to process more than 2,000 financial transactions per second, totaling USD 1.8 trillion a year.