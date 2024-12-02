First Data selects Apigee to power its Payeezy ecommerce platform

As per the agreement, First Data’s Payeezy.com online ecommerce payments platform, which gives merchants access to Apple Pay, is powered by Apigee. First Data is leveraging Apigee to bring application developers onboard and enable them to build and scale solutions supporting online and mobile payments.

First Data is a global technology provider in the financial services industry, with 24,000 employee-owners and operations in 35 countries. Presently, businesses in nearly 70 countries use First Data to process more than 2,000 financial transactions per second, totaling USD 1.8 trillion a year.

Apigee provides a technology platform for digital business acceleration. Through APIs and big data, Apigee delivers the scale and agility businesses need to compete in today’s connected mobile world.

In recent news, Apple has teamed up with First Data. As per the agreement, financial institutions participating in Apple Pay will be able to create tokens and provision credit cards on the Apple Pay service via First Data.