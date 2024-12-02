First Data rolls out Disburse-to-Debit for real time payments

In the context of “gig economy” who has given rise to a workforce not tied to a traditional payroll schedule, this solution enables users to close the gap between hours clocked and payout. While participants in the gig economy, such as ride sharing platforms or home rental marketplaces, are beneficiaries of real-time debit payouts, businesses that produce high volumes of consumer payouts – such as insurance claims, rebates, refunds, commissions, and more – can also differentiate themselves with this solution.

First Data’s Disburse-to-Debit technology offers instant “push” payments across a broad range of debit networks. The solution employs a single connection offering access to domestic and international debit networks to deliver funds in real-time. Disburse-to-Debit also works with prepaid offerings like First Data’s Money Network service, which provides a prepaid debit card option for consumers without traditional bank accounts. Funds are distributed at a lower cost thanks to First Data’s debit routing technology.

