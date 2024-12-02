First Data rolls out Clover Mini and Clover Mobile in the UK

The Clover Mini and Clover Mobile devices a technology that allows consumers to enter their PIN on a tablet based, touchscreen device that is EMV compliant and has successfully completed common criteria evaluation against the JTEMS POI Protection Profile.

More than that, Clover Mobile was created to sell on the move, whether that be at a restaurant table, from a food van, at displays in store or in a busy queue. Clover Mobile gives business owners the power of integrated inventory management, accounting, analytics and more – all in a hand-held device.

Clover Mini operates with the same power as the original Clover device, Clover Station, in a much smaller package, meaning business owners can access the same intuitive tools without compromising on counter space, claims the company.

Additionally, the company points out the benefits of Clover Mobile and Mini: the ability to accept multiple EMV credit and debit payment types, contactless payments (including Android PayTM and Apple PayTM) and Swipe (MSR); managing tips and cash back; Wi-Fi, 3G or Ethernet (Mini only) connectivity options; touchscreen PIN entry for debit transactions and touchscreen signature capture for credit transactions; fully PCI PTS 4.0 certified, including the Secure Reading and Exchange of Data (SRED) module.

As part of the Clover family, both Clover Mini and Mobile provide access to the Clover App Market which allows developers to create apps for business owners. Apps such as appointment scheduling, reporting, and inventory management free up small business owners’ time by simplifying and/or automating tasks.

First Data introduced Clover Station to the UK market in 2014 and is available through First Data’s wholly-owned acquiring business in the UK in addition to AIB Merchant Services and Lloyds Bank Cardnet.