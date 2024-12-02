First Data renews and extends partnership with Bank of the West

First Data has provided debit processing and network services to the bank since 1996 and has driven its ATMs since 2008. With this extended agreement, First Data is also set to provide credit processing. Founded in 1874, Bank of the West is a regional bank with approximately 600 banking locations in 19 states. It is a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, a global financial institution.

First Data enables payment transactions for merchants, financial institutions and their customers, whether the choice of payment is by debit or credit card, gift card, check or mobile phone.

In recent news, First Data and MasterCard have entered an agreement where First Data’s STAR Network will participate in MasterCard’s US debit EMV solution.