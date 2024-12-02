First Data releases May report over spend trend

Some of the findings include spending growth for May 2016 (1%). Travel reaches 6.2% growth, compared with 4.9% in April 2016, and 2.3% in May 2015. Food Services & Drinking Places see 3.8% growth and Food & Beverage Stores 2.4%, an increase from 0.3% growth in April 2016. Gas Stations maintain a -10.6% growth, as fuel prices remained lower than May 2015.

Retail spending rises at 1.1%. Electronics & Appliances see 2.0% growth from 0.5% in April 2016, General Merchandise Stores reach a 4% growth, and Health and Personal Care Stores accelerate to 6.9% growth from 5.4% in April 2016.

Credit spending growth was adjusted to 2.4% while SIG and PIN debit each increased over April 2016. Average ticket growth moved to -1.2%. Retail average ticket growth slowed to 0.3% from 0.6% in April 2016, led by several categories with significant deceleration.