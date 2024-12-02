First Data provides Alipay acceptance at 35,000 North American merchants

The expansion enables US merchants to offer Alipay as a payment method to Chinese nationals who travel in the United States. Chinese consumers make up about 600 million registered users on the social and payments platform and expect the same convenience when paying abroad.

The expanded partnership follows a May 2017 announcement revealing First Data’s plans to integrate Alipay at the point-of-sale across 4 million US locations. The ongoing rollout includes merchants using First Data’s Clover suite of solutions.

