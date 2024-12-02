First Data Pogo mPOS solution launches in Singapore

The payments solution enables small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to provide card payments on the go, when they would usually only accept cash.

Merchants need to plug in the payments dongle that transforms merchants’ smart devices such as mobile phones and tablets into mobile POS terminals, enabling enhanced card payments for both merchants and customers.

First Data is a global technology provider in the financial services industry, with 24,000 employee-owners and operations in 35 countries. Presently, businesses in nearly 70 countries use First Data to process more than 2,000 financial transactions per second, totaling USD 1.8 trillion a year.

In recent news, BlueSnap has entered a partnership with First Data to process payments for BlueSnap’s ecommerce merchants.