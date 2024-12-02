First Data partners with China-based Huifu Payment

The partnership with Huifu, a PBOC licensed third-party payment provider with a strong presence in both the China POS and online acquiring markets, will have as a result the integration of Huifu’s technology platform with First Data’s payment gateway.

The combined technology delivers an integrated processing solution with the ability for international merchants to enable multicurrency transactions from one platform on a real-time basis across markets.

Moreover, the solution integrates local Chinese language and local payment methods, including UnionPay, Alipay, and WeChat Pay into merchants’ websites, providing a familiar shopping experience for consumers in China.

