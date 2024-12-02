First Data partners KWI to assist luxury and specialty retailers

The collaboration provides retailers with an enterprise commerce solution that includes a complete store system at no cost, along with First Data’s fraud and security tools, loyalty offerings, the STAR Network, among other features. With the launch of First Data’s Integrated Solutions Group, KWI is leveraging First Data’s portfolio of developer platforms to tailor a point-of-sale offering specifically for specialty retailers.

As part of the joint offering for retailers, the companies are providing a comprehensive bundle featuring the KWI Cloud 9 platform, enterprise payment technology and other features, including First Data’s robust portfolio of gift card and loyalty solutions and its eCommerce developer portfolio, which allows developers to integrate into First Data’s platform.