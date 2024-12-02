First Data now offers PCI P2PE validation without the need for a gateway

The addition of TransArmor P2PE enables First Data to offer enterprise clients a single, multi-layered solution with both point-to-point and end-to-end encryption.

As part of the validation process, First Data partnered with Sysnet Global Solutions to ensure all facilities and processes met PCI P2PE guidelines. The addition of TransArmor P2PE adds to First Data’s suite of P2PE solutions, which secure data in use, in transit, and at rest. First Data’s Clover Solutions for small and medium sized businesses were P2PE validated in 2018, and CardConnect was validated in 2017.

TransArmor P2PE using On-Guard is currently available on Ingenico Group’s Telium 2 line of smart terminals. First Data expects additional encryption types and terminal vendors to be added throughout 2019.

First Data is an electronic commerce and payment processing company, which makes payment transactions secure and fast for merchants, financial institutions and their customers.