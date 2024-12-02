First Data Merchant Solutions, eWAY partner to expand business in Asia

As part of the agreement, FDMS becomes the payments provider to eWAY’s merchant network.

Marc Mathenz, senior vice president and head of First Data Asia Pacific, has claimed that Asia’s

ecommerce spending is set to surpass USD 500 billion (USD 525.5 billion) by the end of 2014.

Matt Bullock, CEO and founder of eWAY has claimed that First Data has been working with eWAY for more than 10 years in Australia, processing more than USD 10 billion worth of transactions.

First Data is a global technology provider in the financial services industry, with 24,000 employee-owners and operations in 35 countries. Presently, businesses in nearly 70 countries use First Data to process more than 2,000 financial transactions per second, totaling USD 1.8 trillion a year.

eWAY is a global payment gateway helping merchants accept credit cards online, over the phone or through their accounting software. Founded by entrepreneur Matt Bullock in 1998, eWAY has been partnering with 400 platforms globally, including MasterCards digital wallet, MasterPass, and PayPal and Australian banks.