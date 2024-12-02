First Data launches Perka mobile loyalty solution for SMB merchants

Perka, an offering from First Data Small Business Solutions, is a cloud-based customer loyalty solution that connects businesses to their customers using location-based apps and mobile phones. Perka was acquired by First Data in October 2013.

In order to use the solution, merchants have to sign up, activate their welcome kit and then work with a Perka customer service representative to design a customized loyalty program. Customers participate by downloading the Perka app on any smartphone, where they see a list of participating merchants nearby and what loyalty promotions they are offering. When entering the store, customers launch the app and check in, which signals their presence to the merchant, who then greets them by name and validates their purchases.

Perka is also available for the Clover Station, First Data’s touchscreen point-of-sale (POS) solution. The Clover solution enables merchants track inventory, manage employees, build lasting customer relationships, and accept payments.

Perka operates loyalty programs for businesses ranging from neighborhood coffee shops to ultra-modern retailers and supports merchants across the US, Canada and the UK.

First Data enables payment transactions for merchants, financial institutions and their customers, whether the choice of payment is by debit or credit card, gift card, cheque or mobile phone.