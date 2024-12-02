First Data launches gift card for ASDA

As a part of the agreement, the retail chain will benefit from a B2B ecommerce gift card storefront that helps the retailer to sell its gift cards to other businesses. With more than 600 stores, the retailer is the latest among First Data’s clients to implement the B2B ecommerce platform, allowing customers to access the integrated program management offerings, including sales and marketing, customer service and support, security and fraud monitoring, fulfilment, and analytics tracking.

The agreement follows the two companies’ interest in dealing with an increased interest in corporate gift cards that have become popular among customers.

