First Data launches Clover Mini and Clover Flex in Germany and Austria

Clover Mini and Clover Flex provide businesses with custom hardware and software, plus girocard certification for the German market, as well as accessories, and customer support. Both products can accept a variety of payment options including PIN or signature entry, NFC, EMV and mag stripe transactions. They can be used as standalone devices or integrated with multiple Clover solutions for a connected commerce experience.

Backed by the Clover platform, merchants using the devices can manage their businesses in real-time over an online backend portal that can be accessed from a smartphone, tablet, or computer. The portal allows the merchant to monitor transaction status, view receipts in an online archive, and make configuration changes remotely anytime, anywhere.

Both Clover Mini and Clover Flex will also provide access to the Clover App Market. Clover’s App Market features applications built by third-party developers, with more than 300 available in the U.S. App developers in Germany and Austria.

Those interested to find out more on Clover in Germany should click on this link, and for Clover in Austria click here. Those who are attending EuroCIS can visit the First Data booth in Hall 09 at Stand 9C60 to do a demo with Clover Mini or Clover Flex.

To find out more about First Data and for a complete list of its services and solutions, please visit our online payments company database.