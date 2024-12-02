First Data joins forces with China CITIC Bank International

These include POS terminals, ecommerce solutions and other services in Hong Kong. Through this partnership, CNCBI clients will have access to a range of payment acceptance methods in-store, on mobile devices, and online.

Clients with physical stores, for instance, can utilise First Data’s all-in-one POS terminals, which accept all major payment types in Hong Kong. Moreover, they can also chose First Data’s ecommerce solutions to facilitate the convenience of payment via card, mobile wallet or e-wallet, online and offline.

For more information about First Data, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.