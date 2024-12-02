First Data introduces PayLucky Solutions for online gaming

The global market for this industry, which First Data is preparing to enter, represents a large and fast-moving flow of money. According to H2 Gambling Capital, global online gambling revenue reached USD 36.7 billion in 2013. By 2017, the US is expected to represent more than 15% of revenue in this market with USD 2.6 billion of the US player revenues generated by onshore regulated activity.

First Data enables payment transactions for merchants, financial institutions and their customers, whether the choice of payment is by debit or credit card, gift card, check or mobile phone.

In June 2014, First Data and Wipro, an information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, have entered a partnership.