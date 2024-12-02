First Data integrates CardConnect and BluePay

The integration is aimed at streamlining First Data’s integrated software vendor (ISV) offering, allowing software companies to add payment processing within SaaS, mobile, and point-of-sale applications.

CardConnect and BluePay have merged their technology, operations and sales teams in order to accelerate the development of new ISV-focused technology. While the two companies will consolidate their offerings under the CardConnect brand, creating a single home for First Data’s integrated solutions, the BluePay payment gateway will continue to be the platform providing additional integrated solutions.

