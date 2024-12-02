First Data inks payment processing partnership with Community Brands

The partnership will look to provide non-profit associations with a solution equipped with multiple features such as recurring billing and account updater. The solution is particularly beneficial for mobile.

The alliance will also support the integration of Community Brands into the BluePay Gateway, part of First Data’s CardConnect ISV platform.

First Data acquired CardConnect and BluePay last year and subsequently merged them into a single integrated payments platform under the CardConnect brand. This ISV service enables software companies to include secure payment processing within SaaS, mobile and point-of-sale applications.

First Data provides electronic commerce and payment solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers. To find out more about their services and offering, please visit our dedicated online payments company database.