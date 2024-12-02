First Data, IBC extend agreement for merchant payment solutions

IBC has been a partner since 2004 and First Data will continue to enable the bank’s clients to accept all forms of payments.

IBC Bank–Laredo is a member of International Bancshares Corporation, a USD 12.1 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in the US, with 216 facilities and about 320 ATMs serving 88 communities.

First Data enables payment transactions for merchants, financial institutions and their customers, whether the choice of payment is by debit or credit card, gift card, check or mobile phone.