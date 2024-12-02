First Data, Flywire partnership expands cross-border transactions for clients

First Data and Flywire will form a reciprocal referral relationship, providing clients with an integration between Flywire’s international payment and receivables platform, and First Data’s client network and technology solutions.

Flywire offers a global transaction processing and receivables solution that makes international payments faster, less expensive and more transparent. Today, over 1,300 clients across 18 countries use Flywire to process international payments.

As a result of the partnership, Flywire will now be able to expand card payment options for their clients. In turn, First Data clients will be able to leverage the Flywire platform to accept large sum international payments from their customers.

As part of the strategic relationship, First Data will leverage Flywire’s presence in the education, healthcare, and business-to-business segments to increase its penetration in those markets.

First Data will also resell and refer the Flywire platform to its clients, including those within the education and healthcare space, as well as clients in the travel and leisure, luxury goods, professional services, publishing, and technology industries.

By leveraging First Data’s expansive network of clients, Flywire will be able to further its recent expansion into international payment and receivables for businesses.

