First Data, Ellie Mae to facilitate lending-related payments

The two companies will integrate payments technology to process mortgage and appraisal fees, allowing Ellie Mae customers to accept payment for all costs related to the lending process, including loan origination, processing, underwriting, and credit reports.

As part of the agreement, Ellie Mae will leverage the BluePay Gateway (currently part of the CardConnect ISV platform). First Data’s CardConnect and BluePay have recently consolidated into a single integrated payments platform under the CardConnect brand. This overall ISV offering allows software companies to add payment processing within SaaS, mobile and point-of-sale applications.

