First Data, CrossPay to provide payment solutions to gambling industry

As a first step in this partnership, the companies will offer TeleCheck solutions to the US and Canadian gaming operators including legalized online gaming. The solutions will leverage TeleChecks capabilities in the areas of warranty, risk management, and ACH settlement. The service helps to protect gaming operators and players with proprietary analysis on individual spending habits and qualifies players through third-party validation.

First Data launched PayLuck Solutions for legalized online and offline gambling and gaming in response to an industry challenged with the need to manage an array of providers offering multiple payment options.

First Data enables payment transactions for merchants, financial institutions and their customers, whether the choice of payment is by debit or credit card, gift card, cheque or mobile phone.

In recent news, Secure Trading, a provider of internet gambling services, and First Data, an online payments processor, have partnered to offer a payments service in order to process online gambling transactions in the US states where the activity has been legalized.