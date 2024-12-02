First Data completes acquisition of Bluepay

BluePay is a provider of technology-enabled payment processing for merchants in the US and Canada and was one of First Data’s distribution partners with a focus on software-enabled payments and Card-Not-Present transactions.

The company processes approximately USD 19 billion of annual sales volume for more than 77,000 merchants and is integrated into more than 450 software platforms. BluePay will offer software integration solutions that complement those offered through First Data’s CardConnect business.

For more information about First Data, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.