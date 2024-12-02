First Data brokers deal to acquire Acculynk

The acquisition expands First Data ecommerce solution suite by providing access to Acculynk’s PaySecure debit routing technology and its range of other services for businesses of all sizes around the world.

Acculynk’s debit routing technology allows merchants to process online debit payments through their debit network, helping merchants reduce their total cost of acceptance. In addition, Acculynk’s True Debit gateway via PaySecure decreases fraud rates, and expedites payment settlement.

These innovative ecommerce tools will be available across the First Data client landscape, from multinational corporations to sole proprietors operating online stores.

In addition to Acculynk’s routing solutions, the company has a patent portfolio that is included in the acquisition. The acquisition will bring Acculynk’s development team to First Data.

First Data will also acquire Acculynk’s other product offerings, including PayGov, a government bill pay solution, and Payzur, a white-label P2P solution distributed by financial institutions for customer use.

