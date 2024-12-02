First Data, BlueSnap partner for global and local payments solutions

The partnership will provide BlueSnap with access to First Data’s distribution partners, including some important banks, with First Data serving as BlueSnap’s primary provider for all acquiring, processing, and settlement of payment card transaction and related services.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will work together to introduce BlueSnap’s ecommerce services to First Data’s bank and distribution partners, providing its clients with the tools necessary to match the expectations of an evolving global economy.

For more information about BlueSnap and First Data, please check out a detailed profile of these companies in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.