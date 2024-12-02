First Data, Bank of America Merchant Services unveil BlueSnaps payments platform

BlueSnap’s platform enables small and medium-sized businesses and Independent Software Vendors (ISV) alike to facilitate ecommerce, without the integration of disparate applications such as shopping carts, e-wallets, payment types, and fraud prevention.

The company’s single platform and services are suited for growing businesses, and with access to First Data’s array of payment services and Bank of America Merchant Services’ distribution capabilities, First Data will be able to deliver BlueSnap’s ecommerce technology solution to more clients.

Earlier in 2018, First Data and BlueSnap have partnered to combine BlueSnap’s payment platform with the suite of global and local payment solutions offered by First Data.

For more information about BlueSnap and First Data, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.