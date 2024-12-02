First Data and UL partner to enable EMV adoption for retailers

The agreement will help US merchants expedite their acceptance of EMV-enabled credit and debit cards. The solution will give large and mid-size merchants with integrated POS systems a one-stop EMV migration and certification solution for all major payment networks.

Combining UL’s accredited testing tools and centralized certification management platforms streamlines EMV migration by combining training, test tools and testing services, while eliminating the inefficiencies found in the current process of certifying to multiple end-points and certification authorities.

First Data is a global technology provider in the financial services industry, with 24,000 employee-owners and operations in 35 countries. Presently, businesses in nearly 70 countries use First Data to process more than 2,000 financial transactions per second, totaling USD 1.8 trillion a year.

UL is a global independent safety science company. UL uses research and standards to continually advance and meet ever-evolving safety needs.