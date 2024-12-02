First Data and Capgemini enter strategic alliance

The global alliance will develop payment technology software using First Datas VisionPLUS and AccessPLUS solutions. Capgemini will serve strategic roles as value added reseller, payment processor and managed services provider in a number of global markets.

Capgemini will also enable the development of payments solutions leveraging VisionPLUS, AccessPLUS and other First Data and third-party solutions. These new solutions will provide servicing and channel integration, implementations, and local payment solutions coverage to clients around the world. As part of this alliance, Capgemini will also become a holder of a developer license to offer development services and systems integration services to First Datas VisionPLUS and AccessPLUS licensees.

Capgemini is a global provider of consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business and technology solutions that fit their needs and drive the results they want.

First Data is a global technology provider in the financial services industry, with 24,000 employee-owners and operations in 35 countries. Presently, businesses in nearly 70 countries use First Data to process more than 2,000 financial transactions per second, totaling USD 1.8 trillion a year.