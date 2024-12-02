First Data and BNU join forces to help Macau businesses

The agreement is to provide merchant services and payment solutions for merchants in Macau. The alliance allows FDMS, through BNU, to provide service acquiring and processing capabilities for Macau merchants, including point-of-sale and ecommerce services.

First Data is a global technology provider in the financial services industry, with 24,000 employee-owners and operations in 35 countries. Presently, businesses in nearly 70 countries use First Data to process more than 2,000 financial transactions per second, totaling USD 1.8 trillion a year.

BNU is a note issuing and commercial bank serving the local community of Macau.