First Capital Cashflow provides Metro Bank with direct debit solution

Under the terms of the partnership, First Capital Cashflow is set to enable the bank’s business customers to process and manage both direct debit and direct credit payments via a direct debit platform.

First Capital Cashflow, a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) accredited payment institution, has over 10 years’ experience in the payments industry and is a direct debit provider that has its own in-house developed platform. FCC began trading in 2001 and specialises in outsourced payment processing on behalf of startups, banks (agency/ challenger banks, NBFI’s), financial institutes, corporates, SME, clubs, not-for-profits, the public sector.